Kwmg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Cardinal Health accounts for about 1.7% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kwmg LLC owned 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $13,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,893,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,772 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 677.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,066 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 7,587.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 961,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 948,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $93.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,544. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.34.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.5006 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.