Kwmg LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $19,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,556,000 after buying an additional 4,966,835 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,687,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,084,000 after buying an additional 319,755 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,799,000 after buying an additional 1,242,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,990,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,941,000 after buying an additional 297,081 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,248. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $72.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

