Kwmg LLC Has $26.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.3% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $26,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,371,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,296,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,029,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,982,000 after purchasing an additional 46,378 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 518,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.58. The company had a trading volume of 197,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,038. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $215.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

