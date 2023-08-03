Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Up to $21.50

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.50, but opened at $23.50. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 53,311 shares.

KYMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a negative net margin of 340.80%. The business had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. Kymera Therapeutics's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $53,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $125,000.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

