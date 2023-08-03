Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.29. 1,136,806 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,563,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $1.02. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,604,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 524,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

