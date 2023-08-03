L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Update

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.54. 50,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,225. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.59 and a beta of 0.01.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.
About L Catterton Asia Acquisition
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in the consumer technology sectors in Asia.
