L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Update

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.54. 50,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,225. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.59 and a beta of 0.01.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L Catterton Asia Acquisition

About L Catterton Asia Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,819,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after acquiring an additional 920,631 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 150.4% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 483,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 290,564 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in the consumer technology sectors in Asia.

