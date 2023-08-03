L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Buys Shares of 13,367 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 12.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 53.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares in the last quarter.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.83.

RBC stock traded down $3.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.17. The company had a trading volume of 89,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.42. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

RBC Bearings last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $394.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $379.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

