L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after buying an additional 46,722 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 61,424 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,454 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.