L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Grows Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,056,000 after purchasing an additional 65,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,075,000 after acquiring an additional 89,080 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 754,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 700,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,974,000 after purchasing an additional 130,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Pegasystems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107 shares in the company, valued at $5,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,281 shares of company stock valued at $410,983. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,391. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.79%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

