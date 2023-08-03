L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Grows Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 77,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 37,105 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in IQVIA by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 230,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in IQVIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in IQVIA by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IQV traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.65. 338,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.54.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.07.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

