L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $980,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,679 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $16,271,874,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.0 %

ABT stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.58. 1,814,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,036,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.80 and a 200-day moving average of $106.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

