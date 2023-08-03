L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,065 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,970,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,541. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.54.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

