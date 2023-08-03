L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Purchases 14,687 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington makes up about 2.4% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP owned about 0.10% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $17,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.88. 262,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,746. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $128.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

