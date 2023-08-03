L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 3,155 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.1% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.42. 1,319,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

