L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 55 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $26,562,950,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $290.96. 1,006,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,711. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $212.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.56.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,801 shares of company stock worth $6,118,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

