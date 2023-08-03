L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 7,410 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 2.0% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $14,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,579,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,746. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.