L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Short Interest Update

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $2.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.29. 265,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,279. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $174.55 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LHX

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.