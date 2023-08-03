Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.25.

Read Our Latest Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $214.58. 120,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,632. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $166.93 and a fifty-two week high of $222.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.