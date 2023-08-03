LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Boosts Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target to $8.50

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 110.40% from the stock’s previous close.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of ARDX opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.18. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.72%. The business had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $41,453.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 887,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,940.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $41,453.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,940.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Blanks sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $120,998.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,134 shares in the company, valued at $966,066.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,609 shares of company stock valued at $260,506. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 7.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 235.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 18.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

