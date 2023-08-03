Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Lakeland Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Lakeland Industries stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.21. 2,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 0.57. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $16.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 511.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAKE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

