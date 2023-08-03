Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
Lakeland Industries Stock Down 0.3 %
Lakeland Industries stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.21. 2,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 0.57. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $16.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80.
Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on LAKE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th.
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.
