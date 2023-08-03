Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 258.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 0.3% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,265 shares of company stock worth $11,589,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $4.02 on Thursday, reaching $689.90. 690,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,961. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $634.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.76. The company has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $505.00 to $725.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.47.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

