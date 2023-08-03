Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.13-$7.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of LAMR stock traded down $6.66 on Thursday, reaching $89.75. 372,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,465. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $79,703,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,731,000 after purchasing an additional 463,212 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,737,000 after acquiring an additional 364,900 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 2,099.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 308,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after buying an additional 294,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

