Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $102.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.64. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.91 and a one year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

