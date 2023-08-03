Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LON:LOGP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 130377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

About Lansdowne Oil & Gas

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. The company holds rights in the 2/07 Helvick and 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland.

