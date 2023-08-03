Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Short Interest Up 5.1% in July

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:LTRN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 29,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,117. Lantern Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.64.
Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantern Pharma will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.
