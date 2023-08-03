Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Short Interest Up 5.1% in July

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 29,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,117. Lantern Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantern Pharma will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

