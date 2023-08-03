Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Short Interest Update

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,500 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 594,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Larimar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 11.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 18.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8,152.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on LRMR shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Larimar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Larimar Therapeutics Trading Down 11.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $156.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.48. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

Featured Articles

