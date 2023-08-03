Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the June 30th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 890,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAUR. TheStreet lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Shares of LAUR opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laureate Education news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 25,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $302,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,706.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Laureate Education by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Laureate Education by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Laureate Education by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Laureate Education by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Laureate Education by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

