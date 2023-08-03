Lear (NYSE:LEA) Issues Earnings Results

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of Lear stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.29. The company had a trading volume of 468,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,402. Lear has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $157.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lear from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $277,469.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,541. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,226,452,000 after buying an additional 227,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lear by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

