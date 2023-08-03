Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Increased to $182.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lear from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Lear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.31.

Shares of Lear stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.84. 456,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,285. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.73. Lear has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $41,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $277,469.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,541 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,849,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Lear by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,728,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,115,000 after purchasing an additional 693,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth $59,288,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,492,000 after purchasing an additional 344,005 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

