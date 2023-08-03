Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires 124,974 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 497,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 12.2% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $39,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,368,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,517,000 after buying an additional 3,256,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after buying an additional 2,231,681 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,365,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,593,000 after buying an additional 730,294 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,791,000 after buying an additional 4,493,698 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.65. 4,965,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,701,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $82.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

