Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,638 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,112 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 41.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,478 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 52,324 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $16.41. 12,940,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,465,799. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 275.83, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

