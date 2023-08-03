Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $365,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.09. 3,474,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,206,479. The company has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,678 shares of company stock worth $16,334,121 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

