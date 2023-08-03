Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $161,121,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth $99,081,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,155.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,584,000 after buying an additional 970,559 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 87.2% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,808 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $94,888,000 after buying an additional 558,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,476,302 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $599,675,000 after purchasing an additional 530,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $81.42. 1,084,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.90.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 408,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,133. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.07.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

