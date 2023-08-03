Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.53. 5,636,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,941,942. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.80%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

