Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 0.3% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.49. 5,000,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,112,351. The firm has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average of $75.40.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

