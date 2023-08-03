Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,500 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 269,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Legacy Housing Trading Down 0.6 %

LEGH stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. Legacy Housing has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $572.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.93 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Legacy Housing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $28,753.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,025,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,194,319.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $254,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,985,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,179,642.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $28,753.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,025,180 shares in the company, valued at $64,194,319.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 286,310 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,702 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.