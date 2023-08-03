Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,500 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 269,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Legacy Housing Trading Down 0.6 %
LEGH stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. Legacy Housing has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $572.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.85.
Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.93 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
