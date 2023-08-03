LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.42

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.42 and last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 123067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LZ shares. TheStreet upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.16 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. LegalZoom.com’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Stories

