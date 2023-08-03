LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) PT Raised to $66.00

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LMAT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.33.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 9.5 %

NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $6.12 on Wednesday, hitting $58.58. The stock had a trading volume of 78,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,867. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average is $56.94. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.96. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $68.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.54 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.23%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,169 shares in the company, valued at $75,096.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $139,394.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,371,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,906,631.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $321,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,096.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,476 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

