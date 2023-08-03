Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stake Reduced by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 47.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3,616.1% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded down $3.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.06. 663,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,609. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $133.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.15.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James raised Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.20.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at $921,981.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

