Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Leonardo DRS updated its FY23 guidance to $0.66-0.69 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.66-$0.69 EPS.

Leonardo DRS Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ DRS traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 583,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,042. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.90. Leonardo DRS has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Institutional Trading of Leonardo DRS

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Leonardo DRS

About Leonardo DRS

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.