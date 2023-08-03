Linamar (TSE:LNR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.84

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$77.84 and last traded at C$77.80, with a volume of 31882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$76.52.
Linamar Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$70.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.03.
Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.26. Linamar had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 8.8944316 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Linamar Dividend Announcement
Linamar Company Profile
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.
