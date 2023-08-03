Linamar (TSE:LNR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.84

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$77.84 and last traded at C$77.80, with a volume of 31882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$76.52.

Linamar Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$70.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.03.

Get Linamar alerts:

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.26. Linamar had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 8.8944316 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linamar Dividend Announcement

Linamar Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Linamar’s payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

(Get Free Report)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.