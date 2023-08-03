Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Trading Up 8.1%

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) was up 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 1,506,949 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 936,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $534.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.24 and a beta of 2.14.
Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 0.05%. Equities analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
