Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Liquidity Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LQDT

Liquidity Services Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 38,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,648. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $564.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Liquidity Services

In related news, EVP John Daunt sold 25,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $390,170.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,948.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Liquidity Services news, EVP John Daunt sold 25,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $390,170.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,948.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 4,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $66,726.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $628,028.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,272 shares of company stock valued at $832,215 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 528.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 37.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 124.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.