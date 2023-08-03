Lmcg Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 60,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $128.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.67 and a 200-day moving average of $132.60. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

