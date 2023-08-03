Lmcg Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $278.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

