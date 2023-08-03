Lmcg Investments LLC Buys 1,164 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

