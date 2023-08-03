Lmcg Investments LLC Buys 78 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in TopBuild by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in TopBuild by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $273.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $280.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total value of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,802,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

