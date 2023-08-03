Lmcg Investments LLC Grows Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 21,992 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $40.82 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

