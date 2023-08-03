Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 523 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after buying an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,293 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MMC opened at $191.00 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.11 and a 12 month high of $194.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.18 and its 200-day moving average is $174.75.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

