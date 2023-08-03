Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 584 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,034,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,402,000 after buying an additional 366,145 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,747 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,462,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,872,000 after acquiring an additional 67,877 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.6 %

CARR stock opened at $58.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.37%.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.